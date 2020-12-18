DAX Inches Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged higher on Friday after Moderna's coronavirus vaccine won backing from a panel of experts who advise the U.S. FDA, setting the stage for the rollout of the second Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson' warning that a no-deal outcome seemed "very likely" and fresh U.S.-China tensions capped the upside at the end of a solid week.

The United States is adding dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist today, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes just weeks before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20.

The benchmark DAX edged up 35 points, or 0.3 percent, to 13,701 after gaining 0.8 percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.