Markets

DAX Inches Higher Despite Weak Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks were slightly higher in cautious trade on Monday, as earnings optimism outweighed concerns about aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions.

Investors also shrugged off data showing that German industrial production declined unexpectedly in December.

Industrial output dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent rise in November, Destatis reported. This was the first fall in three months. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production decreased 4.1 percent, following a 2.2 percent drop in the previous month.

The benchmark DAX rose 48 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,147 after declining 1.8 percent on Friday.

Copper producer Aurubis AG rallied 3 percent after raising its earnings forecast.

Ceconomy plunged 8.4 percent. The consumer electronics retailer reported that its adjusted EBIT, before non-recurring effects, associates and portfolio changes, for the first quarter declined to 274 million euros from 346 million euros in the year-ago period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular