News & Insights

Markets

DAX Inches Higher In Cautious Trade As Banks Gain

November 18, 2024 — 04:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were modestly higher in cautious trade on Monday as investors awaited speeches from European Central Bank policymakers including chief Christine Lagarde later in the day for new hints about whether the central bank will cut interest rates again when it meets in December.

Upcoming regional inflation data, euro zone November flash PMIs and Nvidia earnings also remain on investors' radar.

The benchmark DAX was up 38 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,248 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.

Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank climbing 1.4 percent and Deutsche Bank adding 0.9 percent.

The EUR/USD consolidated above 1.0500 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that there is no need to rush for interest-rate cuts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.