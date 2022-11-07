DAX Inches Higher As Industrial Production Surges

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday as official data showed German industrial production grew in September after falling a month ago.

Industrial production grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a revised 1.2 percent fall in August, Destatits reported.

This was also faster than economists' forecast of +0.2 percent. On a yearly basis, industrial output grew 2.6 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 38 points, or 0.3 percent, at 13,498 after climbing 2.5 percent on Friday.

Q. beyond shares rose nearly 3 percent. After posting a consolidated net loss of 2.8 million euros for the third quarter, the cloud and ICT provider said it expects a strong fourth quarter.

Alongside growth in the organic business, revenues will also benefit for the first time from the majority stake recently acquired in productive-data, the company said.

