DAX Inches Higher After Dovish Fed Comments

(RTTNews) - German stocks were moving higher on Thursday as benign U.S. inflation data and a very dovish outlook from the Federal Reserve raised hopes that the U.S. central bank will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy stance until mid-2023.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he wanted to see inflation at 2 percent or more before even thinking of tapering the bank's super-easy policies.

The benchmark DAX edged up 0.2 percent to 13,955 after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.

Lender Commerzbank slumped 6 percent after its net loss deepened to $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter.

Exchange operator Deutsche Börse rose half a percent after it posted an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

Volkswagen gained half a percent. The automaker said it would use Microsoft Corp's cloud computing services to help it streamline its software development efforts for self-driving cars.

