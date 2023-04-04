DAX in the Hands of German Trade Data and US Job Openings

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bearish start to the week. The DAX fell by 0.31% to end the day at 15,581.

The market reaction to OPEC announcing supply cuts over the weekend weighed on riskier assets. Economic data from China was also bearish, with the all-important Caixin Manufacturing PMI falling from 51.6 to 50.0 on weak export demand and production.

Economic data from Germany provided modest support before disappointing stats from the US dragged the Index back into negative territory.

On Monday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 0.27%, while the Dow Jones rose by 0.98%.

Economic Indicators Send Bearish Signals

Manufacturing sector PMI numbers for euro area member states and the Eurozone were in focus on Monday.

The German manufacturing PMI fell from 46.3 to 44.7, up from a prelim 44.4, with the Eurozone PMI down from 48.5 to 47.3. Upward revisions to prelim PMIs for Germany and the Eurozone and better-than-expected numbers from Italy provided morning support.

In March, the Italian manufacturing PMI fell from 52.0 to 51.1 versus a forecasted 51.0.

However, US economic indicators weighed, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI and sub-components reflecting the effects of Fed interest rate hikes on the economy.

In March, the ISM Manufacturing PMI fell from 47.7 to 46.3. Sub-components of the PMI drew interest, with the employment sub-index sliding from 49.1 to 46.9 and the prices sub-index falling from 51.3 to 49.2.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed Monday for the auto sector. Volkswagen rose by 0.18%, with Continental ending the session flat. However, BMW and Porsche fell by 20% and 0.26%, respectively, with Daimler ending the day with a 0.52% loss.

It was also a mixed session for the banks. Commerzbank fell by 0.33%, while Deutsche Bank rose by 1.17%.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar.

German trade data will draw interest going into the European session. Economists forecast a surplus of €17.0 billion, widening from €16.7 billion.

Following the German manufacturing PMI decline in March, better-than-expected numbers would support a DAX breakout. However, OPEC-fueled inflationary jitters could limit the impact of the trade data this morning.

US economic indicators will also provide direction, with the JOLTs job openings and factory orders in the spotlight. Following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI numbers, a slide in factory orders and weak JOLTs job openings would weigh on the DAX.

From the ECB, the Consumer Expectations Survey results should move the dial.

DAX Technical Indicators

The DAX has to move through the 15,598 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 15,642 and the Monday high of $15,659. A return to 15,600 would signal a bullish session. However, the DAX would need economic indicators to support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $15,703. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 15,808.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 15,537 in play. However, barring a flight to safety, the DAX should avoid sub-$15,500 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,493. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,388.

DAX 040423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The DAX sits above the 50-day EMA (15,298). After the Thursday bullish cross, the 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (15,298) would support a breakout from R1 (15,642) to give the bulls a run at R2 (15,703). However, a risk-off event would deliver a fall through S1 (15,537) to bring S2 (15,493) into view. A fall through the 50-day (15,298) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

The DAX Futures Sees Green

DAX 040423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking at the futures markets, DAX was up 54 points, with the Dow mini up by 1. However, the NASDAQ mini was down by 22 points.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

