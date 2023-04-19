DAX in the Hands of Euro Area Inflation and Central Bank Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish Tuesday session for the DAX. The DAX reversed a 0.11% loss from Monday, rising by 0.59 to end the day at 15,916. Significantly, the DAX struck a new 2023 high for a third consecutive session.

Better-than-expected economic indicators from China delivered a morning boost.

In Q1, the Chinese economy expanded by 2.2% versus 0.6% growth in Q4 2022. The numbers were in line with forecasts. However, year-over-year, the economy expanded by 4.5% versus a forecasted 4.0%. In Q4 2022, the economy grew by 2.9% year-over-year.

Retail sales and industrial production figures also beat forecasts, signaling a positive end to the first quarter.

Retail sales increased by 10.6% in March year-over-year versus +3.5% in February. Economists forecast an increase of 7.4%. Industrial production advanced by 3.9% versus 2.4% in February. Economists forecast a rise of 4.0%.

However, euro area economic indicators and US corporate earnings delivered mixed results, capping the upside.

Mixed earnings and FOMC member commentary left the NASDAQ Composite Index and the Dow Jones with modest losses of 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively. The S&P 500 rose by 0.09%.

ZEW Economic Indicators, Corporate Earnings, and Fed Chatter Influence

The German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index fell from 13.0 to 4.0 versus a forecasted rise to 15.3, with the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment Index falling from 10.0 to 6.4. Economists forecast an increase to 13.0.

However, the better-than-expected stats from China limited the impact of the ZEW figures on the DAX.

There were no US Economic indicators to provide direction, leaving Fed commentary and corporate earnings to influence.

Bank of America (BAC) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) beat forecasts, while Goldman Sachs (GS) reported a fall in profits to pare gains.

Fed commentary reflected differing views and a level of uncertainty beyond May. FOMC member James Bullard spoke of the need for more rate hikes to bring inflation to target, while FOMC member Raphael Bostic saw the need for one more rate hike.

The mixed guidance left the probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike relatively steady.

According to the FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point May interest rate hike fell from 85.2% to 81.9% this morning.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed Tuesday for the auto sector. Mercedes-Benz Group led the way, rising by 1.33%, with Continental and BMW seeing gains of 0.81% and 0.87%, respectively.

However, Porsche and Volkswagen ended the day down 0.61% and 0.25%, respectively.

It was a bullish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank saw gains of 3.35% and 1.86%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a busy day ahead on the economic calendar.

Finalized euro area inflation figures for March will draw interest later this morning.

After softer inflation numbers from France, Germany, and Italy, investors will expect a similar trend. However, the core inflation numbers should have more significance. Sticky core inflation figures would support a 50-basis point interest rate hike in May.

Investors should monitor ECB commentary today, with euro area inflation in the spotlight. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane and ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel are on the calendar to deliver speeches today.

Later today, there are no US economic indicators to draw interest, leaving Fed commentary and corporate earnings in focus.

DAX Technical Indicators

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 15,932 S3 15,819 R2 15,980 S2 15,754 R3 16,093 S1 15,641

The DAX has to avoid the 15,867 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 15,932. A move through the Tuesday high of 15,916 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need euro area stats and central bank commentary to support a bullish session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $15,980 and resistance at $16,000. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 16,093.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 15,819 into play. However, barring a flight to safety, the DAX should avoid sub-$15,800 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,754. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,641.

DAX 190423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The DAX sits above the 50-day EMA (15,584). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (15,584) would support a breakout from R1 (15,932) to give the bulls a run at R2 (15,980) and 16,000. However, a risk-off event would deliver a fall through S1 (15,819) to bring S2 (15,754) into view. A fall through the 50-day (15,584) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

The DAX Futures Sees Green

DAX 190423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking at the futures markets, DAX was up 7 points, while the NASDAQ mini fell by 26.5. The Dow mini was down by 59.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

