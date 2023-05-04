DAX in For a Choppy Session with Earnings, Stats, and the ECB in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It was a bullish Wednesday session, with the DAX gaining 0.56% to end the day at 15,815. Despite the bullish session, the DAX fell short of the Tuesday high of 16,012.

US economic indicators and caution ahead of the Fed interest rate decision and press conference limited the upside.

Banking sector angst and the US Government debt ceiling were also headwinds in the lead-up to the Fed policy decision.

On Wednesday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 0.46%, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 seeing losses of 0.80% and 0.70%, respectively.

Economic Indicators Deliver a Choppy Pre-Fed Session

Euro area unemployment numbers delivered early support. In March, the unemployment rate slipped from 6.6% to 6.5%. Economists forecast an unemployment rate of 6.6%.

While the euro area numbers delivered support, US economic indicators weighed. Better-than-expected figures raised fear of a more hawkish Fed monetary policy outlook.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rose from 51.2 to 51.9 in April versus a forecasted 51.8. Significantly, the ADP reported a 296k increase in nonfarm employment versus a forecasted 148k. Employment rose by 142k in March.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed day for the auto sector. Mercedes-Benz Group and Volkswagen saw gains of 0.99% and 0.80%, respectively. BMW and Porsche also found support, rising by 0.44% and 0.58%, respectively. However, Continental bucked the trend, falling by 0.09%.

It was another bearish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank saw losses of 0.21% and 0.71%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

Investors will respond to the overnight Fed interest rate decision and Fed Chair Powell press conference.

The Fed delivered a less hawkish interest rate decision. Members voiced willingness to consider hitting the pause button following a tenth consecutive interest rate hike.

While the FOMC Statement took a more dovish tone, Fed Chair Powell delivered uncertainty during the press conference, stating that it was too early to call an end to the monetary policy tightening cycle. The US economic indicators likely contributed to the more hawkish tone.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike rose from 0% to 17.7% on Wednesday.

Economic indicators from China also need consideration. In April, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell from 50.0 to 49.5. However, steady overseas demand and input and output price declines were positive takeaways.

Later this morning, German trade data will draw interest before services and composite PMIs for Italy and Spain. Finalized PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone will also influence. However, we expect the Italian and Eurozone PMIs to have more impact on market risk sentiment.

Investors should consider the headline numbers, the input and output prices, new orders, and employment components.

While the indicators will draw interest, the ECB monetary policy decision and press conference will be the main event. Economists forecast a 25-basis point interest rate hike. However, the ECB hawks will likely push for a 50-basis point move following the April prelim inflation figures.

It is also a busy day on the corporate earnings calendar. Volkswagen, BMW, and Infineon are big names on the DAX to deliver results.

US economic indicators will influence the afternoon. US jobless claims, unit labor costs, and nonfarm productivity will be in focus. Weak labor market numbers would fuel bets on an end to the Fed monetary policy tightening cycle.

US corporate earnings, the banking sector, and US Government debt ceiling-related news will also move the dial. Big names on the US earnings calendar include Apple (AAPL), ConocoPhillips (COP), Shopify Inc. (SHOP), and Moderna (MRNA).

DAX Technical Indicators

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 15,874 S1 15,751 R2 15,933 S2 15,687 R3 16,056 S3 15,564

The DAX has to avoid the 15,810 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 15,847. A move through the Wednesday high of 15,869 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need the ECB and banking sector-related news to support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 15,933. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 16,056.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 15,751 into play. However, barring an ECB-fueled sell-off, the DAX should avoid sub-15,700 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,687. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,564.

DAX 040523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The DAX sits above the 50-day EMA (15,749). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA (15,749) would support a breakout from R1 (15,847) to give the bulls a run at R2 (15,933). However, an ECB-fueled sell-off would deliver a fall through S1 (15,751) and the 50-day EMA (15,749) to bring S2 (15,687) into view. A fall through the 50-day (15,749) would send a bearish signal.

The DAX Futures Sees Red

DAX 040523 4 Hourly Chart

Looking at the futures markets, DAX was down 6 points, while the NASDAQ mini gained 62.5. The Dow was up 53.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

