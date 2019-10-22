DAX Holds Steady On Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady in cautious trade on Tuesday, a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was denied a new Brexit deal vote, just 10 days before the deadline.

Johnson faces two crucial Brexit votes in U.K. parliament today, with European Council president Donald Tusk saying whether the EU will grant a further Brexit extension will depend on how MPs vote in the House of Commons.

Meanwhile, investors cheered the prospects of a Sino-U.S. trade deal. U.S. President Donald Trump said that negotiations over an initial trade deal with China are advancing and that the first phase of the trade deal will be signed in November.

The benchmark DAX was up 8 points at 12,756 after gaining 0.9 percent the previous day.

Software AG shares soared as much as 11 percent after the company reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and confirmed its 2019 guidance.

