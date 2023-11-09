DAX Holds Steady On Solid Earnings

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Thursday as positive earnings updates offset hawkish comments from Fed and ECB officials.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,237 after rising half a percent in the previous session.

Copper smelter Aurubis was moving lower after it announced plans to invest around $700 million to build a smelter for complex recycling materials in North America.

Consumer goods company Henkel rallied 3.2 percent after raising its guidance for the year.

Deutsche Telekom added about 1 percent. The telecommunications operator announced its third revision to its earnings outlook for 2023, following a strong Q3 performance.

Life sciences and chemical group Merck KGaA jumped 3.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.