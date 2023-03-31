DAX Holds Steady On Mixed Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Friday as investors digested mixed readings on the domestic front and awaited key Eurozone and U.S. inflation data due later in the day for direction.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,537 after climbing 1.3 percent in the previous session.

German retail sales fell unexpectedly in February by 1.3 percent in real terms compared to the previous month, official data released earlier in the day showed.

Germany's import price index rose at a slower rate of 2.8 percent annually in February, while export price inflation slowed to 6.6 percent in February from 7.8 percent in the previous month, separate data showed.

In corporate news, Sartorius plunged 5.4 percent after the pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier announced its acquisition of Polyplus for about 2.4 billion euros.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex lost 6 percent after posting a wider loss for 2022.

