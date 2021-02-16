Markets

DAX Holds Steady On Growth Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Tuesday as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout gathered pace and policy discussion in the U.S. revolved around the size of the next fiscal package.

Investors kept a wary eye on bond yields against a backdrop of rising U.S. Treasury yields.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 14,119 after ending 0.4 percent higher on Monday.

Traders await a flash reading of the euro zone's fourth-quarter GDP estimate later in the day for further direction.

Eurostat is expected to confirm 0.7 percent sequential fall in GDP for the fourth quarter.

Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are also due. Economists expect the confidence index to fall to 59.6 in February from 61.8 in January.

