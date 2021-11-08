Markets

DAX Holds Steady On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Monday as encouraging U.S. jobs as well as Chinese exports data offered fresh evidence that the global economy is well on the recovery track.

A trio of the top policymakers will give speeches, including Fed Vice Chair Clarida, Fed Chair Powell, and Fed Governor Bowman later today.

In economic releases, EU's Sentix investor confidence data will be released later in the session.

The benchmark DAX was little changed at 16,048 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.

Cloud and ICT provider QSC AG was down 0.6 percent despite the company raising its fiscal 2021 EBITDA forecast.

Henkel slumped 5.4 percent. The chemicals company expects FY21 earnings to be at the lower end of the guidance range.

Covestro AG, a manufacture of high-tech polymer materials, climbed 1.8 percent after its third-quarter net income more than doubled to 472 million euros from last year's 179 million euros.

