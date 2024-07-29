News & Insights

DAX Holds Steady In Lackluster Trade

July 29, 2024 — 04:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks held largely steady on Monday ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings and central bank policy meetings.

Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft are among the top U.S. companies that will release their quarterly earnings results this week after Tesla and Alphabet disappointed markets.

This will also be marked by interest rate decisions from three major central banks: the Bank of England (BOE), the Federal Reserve (Fed), and the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The benchmark DAX was up 0.1 percent at 18,439 after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday.

In corporate news, Merck rallied 3.4 percent after the maker of pharmaceuticals, lab gear and specialty chemicals raised its forecast for the group.

Conglomerate Thyssenkrupp fell 1.3 percent after lowering its 2024 outlook.

