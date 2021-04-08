Markets

DAX Holds Steady In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Thursday after minutes from the Fed's March 16-17 meeting suggested the U.S. central bank is in no rush to raise interest rates.

There was also some cheer on the data front, with a report from Destatis showing that German factory orders growth accelerated in February driven by domestic demand.

Factory orders grew 1.2 percent month-on-month in February, faster than the 0.8 percent increase in January and matching economists' expectations.

On a yearly basis, growth in industrial orders improved notably to 5.6 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago.

The benchmark DAX was up 4 points at 15,180 after closing 0.2 percent lower the previous day.

Gerresheimer fell nearly 3 percent despite reporting a rise in Q1 profit and confirming 2021 outlook.

Aareal Bank dropped more than 1 percent after its Supervisory Board rejected the demand by Petrus Advisers Ltd for a partial replacement of Supervisory Board members.

