DAX Holds Steady In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady in cautious trade on Tuesday as the government prepares to extend a lockdown. Media reports suggest that the current restrictions — which include the closure of schools, retailers and restaurants — will continue until at least the end of January.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 13,728 after ending on a flat note the previous day.

In stock-specific action, chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor rallied 2.7 percent after giving an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to stronger-than-expected consumer demand for 5G phones and tablets.

In economic releases, German retail sales grew more than expected in November driven by non-food retailing, data from Destatis revealed.

In November, retail turnover climbed by a real 5.6 percent from the previous year, which was faster than the expected growth of 3.9 percent but slower than the 8.6 percent increase logged in October.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew unexpectedly by 1.9 percent. Economists had forecast a month-on-month fall of 2 percent after a 2.6 percent rise in October.

Another report showed that German unemployment rate remained unchanged in November. The jobless rate held steady at adjusted 4.5 percent in November. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

According to the labor force survey, 1.94 million people were unemployed in November, which was up by 15,000, or 0.5 percent. Compared to last year, the number of unemployed persons increased by 593,000 or 43.7 percent.

The Federal Labor Agency is set to issue unemployment data for December. The jobless rate is seen at 6.1 percent, unchanged from November.

