DAX Holds Steady Despite Weak Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that U.S.-China trade talks are "moving right along."

The focus shifted to U.S. jobs data that will be out later in the day after recent data sent mixed signals about the state of the world's largest economy.

Closer home, Germany's industrial production declined unexpectedly in October, data from Destatis revealed.

Industrial production decreased 1.7 percent on a monthly basis in October, bigger than the revised 0.6 percent fall logged in September. Economists had forecast output to recover 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output declined sharply by 5.3 percent after easing 4.5 percent in September. Production was expected to decline 3.6 percent in October.

The benchmark DAX was up 17 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,071 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Chemical group Wacker Chemie fell over 1 percent. The company said it expects a negative net result for 2019 of around 750 million euros, compared to previous guidance of slightly positive net income.

Carl Zeiss Meditec shares slumped 7 percent. The medical technology company said it expects an EBIT margin of 17-19 percent for fiscal year 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.