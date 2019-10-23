DAX Holds Steady As Tech Shares Drag

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday as the political deadlock over Brexit dragged on and tech stocks fell after revenue warnings from Texas Instruments.

The pound held stable against the euro and the dollar after the British Prime Minister's plan to fast-track the Brexit process has been thwarted by Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to push for an election if EU leaders sanction a Brexit extension of up to three months.

The benchmark DAX was up 6 points at 12,760 after rising 0.1 percent the previous day.

Dialog Semiconductor edged down half a percent and Infineon Technologies dropped 1.8 percent after U.S.-based Texas Instruments warned about a slowdown in the global tech industry.

The company gave a weaker-than-expected forecast for the current quarter after reporting disappointing September-quarter results, saying customers are getting wary of ongoing trade uncertainties with China.

