Markets

DAX Holds Steady As Inflation Eases In March

April 13, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were steady on Thursday despite concerns that the U.S. economy may fall into recession in late 2020 due to the banking crisis.

Investors cheered official data showing that Germany's consumer price inflation eased markedly in March to the lowest level in seven months, as initially estimated amid a sharp slowdown in energy costs.

The consumer price index climbed 7.4 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 8.7 percent rise in February, final data from Destatis revealed.

The latest inflation rate was in line with flash data published on March 30.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.8 percent, and the HICP moved up 1.1 percent. There was no change in figures compared with the previous estimate.

The benchmark DAX was largely unchanged at 15,704 after rising 0.3 percent in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.