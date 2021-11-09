DAX Holds Steady As Exports Disappoint

(RTTNews) - German stocks were steady on Tuesday even as official data showed exports declined unexpectedly in September.

Exports were down by seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in September, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent.

At the same time, imports gained 0.1 percent from August, slower than the economists' forecast of 0.6 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 13.2 billion in September compared to the expected level of EUR 13.6 billion.

The benchmark DAX was up 15 points at 16,062 after finishing marginally lower in the previous session.

Agriculture and pharmaceutical firm Bayer rallied 2.2 percent after it swung to a profit for the third quarter.

Reinsurance group Munich Re fell more than 3 percent after it forecast more COVID-19-related losses in its reinsurance business than previously expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.