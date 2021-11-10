Markets

DAX Holds Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - German stocks held largely steady on Wednesday as fresh concerns about inflation offset strong earnings from chipmaker Infineon.

The benchmark DAX was little changed at 16,039 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.

Infineon Technologies, a world leader in semiconductor solutions, rallied 2 percent after posting higher profit and revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Continental AG shares rose half a percent. The automotive supplier and tire manufacturer reported a profit in its third quarter, compared to loss last year.

Sportswear company Adidas plunged 5.4 percent. After posting third-quarter sales slightly below expectations, the sportswear company pared full-year sales and profit forecasts.

LEONI, a cable and harnessing manufacturing firm, slumped 6.3 percent despite maintaining its full-year guidance.

Insurer Allianz edged up slightly after posting better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

