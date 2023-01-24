Markets

DAX Holds Steady Ahead Of PMI Data

January 24, 2023 — 03:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks were largely steady on Tuesday as investors assessed the outlook for economic and corporate earnings growth against the backdrop of slowing inflation.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after survey data from GfK showed Germany's consumer confidence is set to improve for the fourth month in a row in February.

The forward-looking consumer confidence index climbed to -33.9 from -37.6 in January, which was revised from -37.8. However, economists had expected a higher reading of -33. The survey period was from January 5 to 16.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,108 after gaining around half a percent in the previous session.

The release of flash purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone may sway sentiment as the day progresses.

