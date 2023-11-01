DAX Holds Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day.

While no change in interest rates is expected, investors await the accompanying policy statement and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference for fresh insight on the likely path ahead.

A pause in interest rates at today's meeting would mark the second consecutive pause in interest rates since the Fed lifted rates to a range of 5.25 percent to 5 percent in July.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 14,822 after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Banks traded higher, with Commerzbank rallying 1.3 percent and Deutsche Bank adding half a percent.

Automakers BMW and Mercedes Benz both traded up around 1 percent.

