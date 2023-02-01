DAX Holds Steady Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - German stocks were steady on Wednesday as investors reacted to mixed manufacturing data from China and awaited the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day for direction.

The benchmark DAX was up 0.1 percent at 15,144 after ending marginally higher the previous day.

Hannover Re shares slumped 4.3 percent. In order to take account of the growth in the property and casualty reinsurance portfolio and the increased loss expectation from natural catastrophes, the reinsurer has increased its net major-loss budget for 2023 to 1.725 billion euros.

Software AG plunged 13 percent. The company reported that, on an organic basis, EBIT was 43.1 million euros in the fourth quarter compared to 32.2 million euros, prior year.

