DAX Holds Steady Ahead Of ECB Meeting

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Thursday as investors waited for the European Central Bank's policy decision amid downside risks to growth.

No change in interest rates is expected but the hawkish tone is likely to intensify against the backdrop of rising inflation.

Underlying sentiment was supported by declining yields amid hopes that U.S. inflation may have peaked.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 14,089 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares slumped 8.7 percent. The company reported that preliminary net sales for the first quarter of 2022 declined to 649.5 million euros from last year's 792.1 million euros.

Travel-related stocks gained ground, with airline Lufthansa rising 1.1 percent.

