DAX Holds Steady Ahead Of ECB Decision

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Thursday as investors awaited European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's comments on a recent rise in bond yields.

The interest rate announcement from the European Central Bank is due at 7.45 am ET.

The bank is expected to keep its policy rates and stimulus package unchanged at the second rate-setting meeting of the year.

President Christine Lagarde is set to hold the customary press conference at 8.30 am ET.

The ECB staff macroeconomic projections are also due, with economists expecting a downward revision of growth and an upward revision of inflation forecasts.

The benchmark DAX was little changed with a positive bias at 14,540 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.

Fashion house Hugo Boss AG fell nearly 3 percent after it swung to a net loss for 2020 compared with a profit for 2019.

Reinsurer Hannover Re advanced 1.3 percent after confirming its 2021 targets.

Chemicals company Lanxess slumped 4 percent after posting a narrowed loss for the fourth quarter of 2020.

