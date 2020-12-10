Markets

DAX Holds Steady Ahead Of ECB Decision

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks held steady on Thursday as U.S. stimulus talks stalled, a meeting between Britain and EU leaders on a trade deal failed to yield a breakthrough and investors awaited a European Central Bank (ECB) decision due later in the day amid expectations the central bank will unveil details of promised fresh stimulus measures.

The ECB policy decision is due at 1245 GMT, followed by a press conference at 1330 GMT.

The benchmark DAX edged up 0.1 percent to 13,359 after rising half a percent the previous day.

Tour operator TUI AG tumbled 3.5 percent. The company reported that its fiscal 2020 loss attributable to shareholders was 3.08 billion euros, compared to last year's profit of 532 million euros.

Mealkit delivery company HelloFresh surged nearly 7 percent to pace the gainers.

