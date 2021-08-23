DAX Hesitant As PMI Surveys Paint Mixed Picture

(RTTNews) - The Frankfurt bourse's benchmark DAX 30 index has tried to stay firm but is trailing its peers amidst results of August PMI surveys for homeland and Euro area that indicated dip in manufacturing PMI and resilient services PMI.

Reports released Monday showed the IHS Markit Germany Manufacturing PMI slipped to 62.7, from 65.9 in July and well below forecasts of 65. The services PMI at 61.5 was however close to the all-time high of 61.8 in the previous month and above market consensus of 61.0.

Eurozone's IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI too declined to 61.5 from 62.8 in July, and compared to market forecasts of 62. The services PMI for the region however came in at 59.7, near the 15-year high and forecast of 59.8 in July.

The thirty-scrip DAX-30 is currently trading at 15835.55 up 0.12 percent over Friday's close.

At current levels, the DAX is 1.2 percent lower than the 52-week high of 16028.60.

Infineon Technologies is currently topping the charts with a 1.27 percent uptick. Delivery Hero has gained 0.95 percent whereas Adidas has advanced by 0.87 percent.

Vonovia is trailing the price movement chart with a decline of 1.46 percent. Merck has corrected by 1.01 percent whereas Henkel is down by 0.53 percent.

BASF is topping the volume charts with a turnover of 0.7 million euros.

21 advances and 9 declines indicate broad-based strength in the market.

The EURUSD pair is hovering around 1.1717 levels.

European Commission's Consumer Confidence Indicator for August for Euro Area is expected later in the day.

Germany's final GDP reading for second quarter is due on Tuesday.

