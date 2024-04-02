News & Insights

Markets

DAX Gives Up Early Gains Ahead Of Inflation Data

April 02, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing marginal gains on Tuesday ahead of eurozone manufacturing and German inflation data, due out later in the day.

Investors shrugged off separate data showing that German manufacturing activity contracted at a more marked pace in March.

The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 18,503, giving up some early gains.

In corporate news, CTS Eventim AG, a provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, added 1.5 percent after it signed a put option deal with French media and entertainment firm Vivendi SA on the sale of Vivendi's festival and See Tickets' international ticketing activities.

The financial terms of the transaction, expected to be completed in the coming months, are not known.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.