DAX Gives Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - German stocks gave up early gains to drift lower on Thursday as the Bank of England unanimously decided to retain the interest rate at a record low, as widely expected, but warned of a slower economic recovery.

The downside, however, remained limited after official data showed German factory orders grew more than expected in June, driven by both domestic and foreign demand.

Orders advanced 27.9 percent on a monthly basis in June, faster than the 10.4 percent increase seen in May. Economists had forecast a 10.1 percent rise for June.

The benchmark DAX was down 0.2 percent at 12,637 after gaining half a percent on Wednesday.

Adidas rallied 3 percent after the sportswear firm swung to a loss in the second quarter, but said it expected to bounce back to profitability in the third quarter.

Lufthansa shares surged 4 percent. The airline said it does not expect air travel demand to return to pre-crisis levels before 2024.

Biopharmaceutical company MorphoSys slumped 6.5 percent after posting a wider loss in the second quarter.

Engineering company Siemens climbed 3.4 percent after it beat forecasts to post an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profit.

