News & Insights

Markets

DAX Gains On Hopes For Fed Pause

May 12, 2023 — 04:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks rebounded on Friday as recent U.S. inflation data added to confidence that the Federal Reserve will pause interest-rate increases in the upcoming month.

The dollar headed for its biggest weekly gain since February after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that a default on the U.S. debt would be catastrophic and was "unthinkable".

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed amid the debt ceiling standoff. The benchmark DAX was up 76 points, or half a percent, at 15,911 after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.

Insurer Allianz was little changed despite reporting a sharp rise in first-quarter net profit and confirming 2023 guidance.

Turbine manufacturer Nordex Group fell about 1 percent after posting a wider first-quarter loss on the back of higher costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.