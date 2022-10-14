Markets

DAX Gains On Bets US Inflation May Have Peaked

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Friday amid bets that U.S. inflation may have peaked.

Investors shrugged off data from Destatis showing that Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated for the first time in five months in September.

Wholesale prices climbed 19.9 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 18.9 percent spike in August.

The rise in inflation was largely attributed to increased prices for raw materials and intermediate products.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.6 percent from August, when they edged up by 0.1 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 72 points, or 0.6 percent, at 12,427 after rallying 1.5 percent the previous day.

Wind turbine manufacturer Nordex jumped 6 percent after an update that it received orders for 227 wind turbines with a total rated output of 1441MW in the third quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular