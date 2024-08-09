DAX Gains As Investors Cheer US Labor Market Data

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Friday after new U.S. labor market data eased recession concerns in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark DAX was up 76 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,756 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

The dollar held near a one-week high against its major peers, influence by a significant rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

In corporate news, optics giant Jenoptik surged 8.6 percent after boosting sales and profits in the second quarter.

Media powerhouse RTL Group added nearly 2 percent as it reported a 4.7 percent year-on-year increase in TV advertising revenue for the first half of the year.

Lanxess jumped 4.2 percent. The specialty chemicals maker confirmed its FY24 view despite posting a 5.6 percent drop in its second-quarter sales.

