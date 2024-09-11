News & Insights

DAX Gains With Focus On ECB Meeting

September 11, 2024 — 04:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Wednesday ahead of key U.S. consumer price inflation data due later in the day and a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting on Thursday.

The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate by 25 basis points on Sept. 12 and again in December.

The benchmark DAX was up 57 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,323 after losing 1 percent in the previous session.

Commerzbank shares jumped 16 percent after Italian lender UniCredit took a 9 percent shareholding in the German bank and said it will seek approval to potentially buy more.

Automaker BMW rose about 1 percent despite downgrading its 2024 outlook.

Encavis AG, a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies, was marginally lower after an announcement that it has purchased a ready-to-build wind farm with a potential to generate 18 megawatts power in Dannhausen.

