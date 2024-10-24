News & Insights

Markets

DAX Gains On Economic Optimism

October 24, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Thursday after a business survey showed German business activity contracted less steeply than the previous month in October.

The HCOB Preliminary German Composite Output Index came in at 48.4 in October versus 47.5 in September.

The benchmark DAX was up 155 points, or 0.8 percent, at 19,532 after ending 0.2 percent lower the previous day.

In corporate news, Nivea maker Beiersdorf jumped 4.2 percent after reporting an increase in group sales for the first nine months of 2024.

Engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines rose 1.3 percent after third-quarter earnings came in above expectations.

Symrise fell 2.6 percent after the fragrance, flavor and nutrition group posted Q3 sales in the reporting currency slightly below estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.