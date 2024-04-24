News & Insights

DAX Gains As Business Sentiment Improves

April 24, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Wednesday after survey data from the ifo Institute showed business sentiment in the country improved in April.

The business confidence index climbed to 89.4 in April while economists had forecast the score to rise moderately to 88.9 from March's initially estimated value of 87.8.

The benchmark DAX was up 61 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,199 after surging 1.6 percent the previous day.

Tech stocks advanced, with Infineon Technologies rising about half a percent.

Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were seeing modest gains.

Biotech Evotec SE slumped 32 percent after reporting its full-year results and naming a new chief executive.

