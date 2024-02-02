News & Insights

Markets

DAX Gains Ahead Of US Jobs Report

February 02, 2024 — 03:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose on Friday as global bond yields dipped after the release of weak U.S. labor market data overnight.

The U.S. January jobs report is due later in the day, with analysts expecting the employment growth to have slowed down to 180k from 216k in December.

The benchmark DAX was up 107 points, or 0.6 percent, at 16,965 after losing 0.3 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, E.ON was half a percent higher. The energy group expects annual adjusted Group EBITDA to be 9.4 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 8.6 billion euros - 8.8 billion euros.

Adidas rose about 1 percent. The sportswear giant intends to sell the remaining stock of Yeezy sneakers from its discontinued collaboration with Kanye West, at a minimum of the production cost.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.