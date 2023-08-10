News & Insights

DAX Gains Ahead Of US Inflation Data

August 10, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Thursday, with the latest batch of corporate earnings and upcoming U.S. inflation data in focus.

The benchmark DAX was up 0.6 percent at 15,951 after gaining half a percent the previous day.

Engineering group Siemens plunged 5.4 percent after missing profit forecasts in its latest quarter.

Industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp rallied 3.9 percent after saying it was now targeting the upper end of its operating profit outlook range in 2023.

Insurer Allianz climbed 3.3 percent after it posted a better-than-expected 18 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.

Hapag Lloyd fell nearly 3 percent. The container shipper posted a 67 percent fall in first-half profit.

Biopharmaceutical group MorphoSys dropped 1 percent after it revealed a loss for the second quarter.

