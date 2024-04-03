News & Insights

DAX Gains Ahead Of Key Inflation Reading

April 03, 2024 — 04:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of euro zone inflation data later in the day.

Regional bond yields dipped, a day after data showed German inflation eased more than expected in March, supporting expectations that the European Central Bank will start lowering interest rates in June.

The benchmark DAX was up 42 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,325 after losing 1.1 percent the previous day.

Siemens shares edged up slightly after the engineering firm said it was not planning to make an offer for British engineer Renishaw.

Wind turbine maker Nordex Group fell nearly 2 percent despite securing an order for a further 39 turbines from wind and solar park developer Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG.

