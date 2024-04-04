DAX Gains Ahead Of ECB Minutes Release

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday ahead of the release of the region's February producer price data and minutes from the European Central Bank's latest policy meeting.

Sentiment was underpinned after a survey showed business activity in Germany's services sector stabilized in March, ending a five-month sequence of contractions in activity.

The benchmark DAX was up 49 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,417 after gaining half a percent the previous day.

Fuchs SE, a supplier of lubrication solutions, was marginally higher after it announced a strategic business partnership with auto major Mercedes Benz for fostering innovation, technology, and sustainability in the automotive After-Sales. Shares of the latter jumped 2.2 percent.

Medical software firm Compugroup soared 7 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the stock to overweight.

