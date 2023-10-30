News & Insights

DAX Gains Ahead Of Busy Week For Global Central Banks

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Monday ahead of a busy week of earnings, economic data releases and central bank meetings.

The Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England all are set to announce their monetary policy decisions this week.

On the earnings front, Apple will unveil its financial results on Thursday after the U.S. closing bell.

The U.S. jobs report due out on Friday is expected to show that employers slowed their hiring pace last month, following robust payroll increases earlier in the year.

The benchmark DAX was up 100 points, or 0.7 percent, at 14,788 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.

Siemens Energy shares jumped more than 10 percent. Supervisory Board Chairman Joe Kaeser said in an interview with newspaper Welt am Sonntag that talks with the German government are about state guarantees, not a direct cash injection.

