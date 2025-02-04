DAX Flat After Somewhat Wild Swings; Infineon Soars On Guidance

(RTTNews) - German stocks are a bit volatile Tuesday morning with investors focusing on earnings and awaiting fresh economic data this week for directional clues.

The mood is a bit cautious as trade war concerns linger despite U.S. President Donald Trump striking deals with Canada and Mexico to delay 25% import taxes for a month.

Meanwhile, US and China have imposed fresh tariffs on each other, raising concerns about a prolonged trade conflict that could hinder global economic growth.

Investors are focusing on earnings updates and await fresh economic data for directional clues.

The benchmark DAX was down 7.70 points or 0.04% at 21,397.42 a little while ago.

Infineon is soaring nearly 11% following the chipmaker upgrading its full-year revenue outlook a bit. The company's quarterly results have come in stronger-than-expected, easing concerns about continued deterioration in automotive demand. Infineon expects fiscal second-quarter revenue of 3.6 billion euros.

Brenntag, Bayer, Covestro, Hannover Rueck and Siemens Energy are up with modest gains.

Merck, Rheinmetall, Mercedes-Benz, Deutsche Bank, Beiersdorf and Fresenius are down 1 to 1.5%.

Deutsche Telekom, BMW, Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens Healthineers, Commerzbank, HeidelbergCement, Vonovia, Qiagen, Siemens, Volkswagen and Adidas are modestly lower.

An uptick in Germany's 10-year Bund yield to above 2.4% is weighing a bit on stocks. Bond yields have moved higher following the U.S. deciding to delay the planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.