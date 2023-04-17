DAX Firm On Earnings, Growth Optimism

(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse moved higher on Monday, amidst the positive sentiment generated by strong corporate earnings from the U.S. Hopes of positive economic data from China also supported the sentiment. Investors meanwhile continued to assess the trajectory of growth, inflation and interest rates.

The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 15,825.38, up 0.11 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 15,814.63 and 15,903.35. The DAX hit the 15900 level for the first time since January 2022.

Only 16 scrips in the 40-scrip index are trading in overnight negative territory.

MTU Aero Engines, Merck, Heidelberg Cement, Henkel and RWE have all gained more than 1 percent.

Hannover Ruck, adidas, Munchener Ruck, Siemens Energy and Zalando have all dropped more than 1 percent.

The EUR/USD pair has shed 0.22 percent to trade at 1.0976, amidst the Dollar's strength which saw the Dollar Index rise 0.20 percent to 101.75.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 1.34 percent to 2.4635%, versus 2.431% at the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.