Markets

DAX Firm On Earnings, Growth Optimism

April 17, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The DAX benchmark of the Frankfurt bourse moved higher on Monday, amidst the positive sentiment generated by strong corporate earnings from the U.S. Hopes of positive economic data from China also supported the sentiment. Investors meanwhile continued to assess the trajectory of growth, inflation and interest rates.

The forty-scrip DAX index is currently trading at 15,825.38, up 0.11 percent on an overnight basis. The day's trading has been within the range of 15,814.63 and 15,903.35. The DAX hit the 15900 level for the first time since January 2022.

Only 16 scrips in the 40-scrip index are trading in overnight negative territory.

MTU Aero Engines, Merck, Heidelberg Cement, Henkel and RWE have all gained more than 1 percent.

Hannover Ruck, adidas, Munchener Ruck, Siemens Energy and Zalando have all dropped more than 1 percent.

The EUR/USD pair has shed 0.22 percent to trade at 1.0976, amidst the Dollar's strength which saw the Dollar Index rise 0.20 percent to 101.75.

The ten-year bond yield has increased 1.34 percent to 2.4635%, versus 2.431% at the previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.