News & Insights

Markets

DAX Falls On Rate Jitters

May 29, 2024 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Wednesday as inflation worries persisted and investors kept a wary eye on the latest developments in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence in Germany is set to improve further in June on rising economic and income expectations amid slowing inflation and rising wages, results of a survey showed.

The consumer confidence index rose to -20.9 in June from a revised -24.0 in the previous month, the survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed.

Overall consumer climate improved for the fourth time in a row.

The benchmark DAX dropped 81 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,596 after declining half a percent in the previous session.

The dollar edged higher on higher yields as investors tempered their expectations of U.S. rate cuts this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.