DAX Falls On US Election Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Wednesday as a chaotic and unusually bitter face-off between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden overnight stoked concern about the U.S. election outcome.

Anxiety over rising coronavirus cases also weighed on markets, with Germany outlining new measures in a bid to contain the spread of the virus over autumn and winter.

On the data front, German unemployment declined for a third month in September while retail sales rose much more than expected in August, separate reports showed.

The benchmark DAX dropped 62 points, or half a percent, to 12,764 after ending 0.4 percent lower the previous day.

Specialty chemicals company Covestro slumped 6.7 percent after it signed an agreement to acquire the Resins & Functional Materials business from Royal DSM.

Travel & leisure stocks were moving lower, with airline Deutsche Lufthansa losing 1.3 percent.

Infineon Technologies fell over 1 percent after U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue to be slightly below Wall Street estimates.

