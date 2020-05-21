DAX Falls On US-China Tensions

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday amid rising U.S.-China tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump said China's incompetence was responsible for "mass worldwide killing."

Meanwhile, the euro area private sector remained stuck in its deepest downturn ever in May due to the containment measures taken amid coronavirus pandemic, survey results from IHS Markit showed today.

The composite output index rose to 30.5 in May from a record low 13.6 in April.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 28.7 from 12.0 in the previous month, while the factory PMI climbed to 39.5 from 33.4 in April.

Closer home, Germany's private sector continued to shrink in May, but the rate of decline eased from the record fall seen in April. The headline composite output index rose to 31.4 in May from April's record low of 17.4.

The German DAX fell 148.15 points, or 1.32 percent, to 11,075 after climbing 1.3 percent the previous day.

Lufthansa shares soared 4 percent. The airline said it was in advanced talks with the German government for nearly 9 billion euros of state aid.

