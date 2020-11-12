DAX Falls On Second Virus Wave Fears

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday amid concerns of a grueling second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and a difficult winter.

The benchmark DAX dropped 79 points, or 0.6 percent, to 13,139 after closing 0.4 percent higher the previous day.

Engineering group Siemens tumbled 3.5 percent. After reporting a 28 percent rise in net profit in the most recent quarter, the company said it expects "a moderate increase" in net profit for the group in its 2021 fiscal year.

Media company RTL Group dropped 1 percent after reporting a fall in revenue for the third quarter.

RWE AG shares declined 1 percent. The energy major confirmed its guidance after posting an increase in earnings for the first nine months of the year.

Industrial services provider Bilfinger slumped 4 percent after saying it has attracted preliminary takeover interest from private equity firms.

Drug discovery and development company Evotec rose over 1 percent after confirming its FY guidance.

Telecommunications firm Deutsche Telekom gained 0.7 percent after raising its guidance for the full year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.