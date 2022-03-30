DAX Falls On Profit Taking After Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Wednesday after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism about peace talks with Russia, saying signals it will pull back troops from some areas "do not drown out the ruptures of Russian shells".

Meanwhile, the German government today declared an "early warning" of a possible gas supply emergency, saying the measure was designed to prepare for a cut-off of Russian gas supplies.

The benchmark DAX dropped 192 points, or 1.3 percent, to 14,627 after climbing as much as 2.8 percent the previous day.

Stratec SE, a manufacturer of automated analyzer systems, plunged 6.5 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings per share fell 63 percent.

q.beyond AG rose over 2 percent. The company said it plans to increase 2022 revenues by at least 16 percent to between 180 million euros and 200 million euros.

