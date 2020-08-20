DAX Falls On Fed's Gloomy Economic Outlook

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday after the minutes from the Fed's July 28-29 meeting sounded pretty gloomy about the U.S. economy.

Members agreed that the ongoing public health crisis would weigh heavily on economic outlook, employment and inflation in the near-term.

Worries about a resurgence of coronavirus infection in Europe also weighed on markets, with Germany recording more than 1.000 new cases for a third day and Spain reporting its highest number of daily infections since April.

The benchmark DAX dropped 180 points, or 1.39 percent, to 12,796 after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day.

Top banks and automakers were down around 2 percent.

Real estate firm Tag Immobilien soared 4 percent after confirming its guidance for 2020.

In economic releases, German producer prices declined 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, slightly slower than the 1.8 percent decrease seen in June, Destatis reported.

Prices have been falling since February. Economists had forecast prices to fall again by 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 0.2 percent after remaining unchanged in June. The expected growth was 0.1 percent.

Earlier today, Norway's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at zero, as widely expected, after a surprise cut in May.

