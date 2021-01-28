DAX Falls On Covid Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors looked past strong earnings from Apple and Facebook to focus on rising coronavirus cases, more curbs in Europe and the slow rollout of vaccines.

Overnight, the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to stick to its loose monetary policy, adding that the pandemic still provides considerable downside risks.

Germany is preparing entry restrictions for travelers from Britain, Brazil and South Africa to stop mutant viruses.

Health Minister Jens Spahn said the current shortage of coronavirus vaccines will continue well into April.

The benchmark DAX slumped 247 points, or 1.8 percent, to 13,372 after falling 1.8 percent the previous day.

BMW AG shares fell more than 3 percent. The automaker said that preliminary automotive free cash flow for the fourth quarter and the full year 2020 was above market expectations.

